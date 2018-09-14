Space laser to track Earth's ice
The American space agency is about to put a laser in orbit to measure the condition of Earth's ice cover. The satellite mission, called ICESat-2, should provide more precise information on how these frozen surfaces are being affected by global warming. Tom Neumann, Nasa's ICESat-2 deputy project scientist, discussed the mission with our correspondent Jonathan Amos.

