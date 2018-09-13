Autonomous duo to map sea floor
The international GEBCO-NF team has combined two highly automated vehicles - one surface, one submersible - to survey the deep ocean. The group will use the technology to try to win the Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE. The Uncrewed Surface Vehicle (USV) was developed by boat designers Hushcraft in the UK. Video courtesy of Hushcraft.

