Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Monster iceberg's pivot and turn
The monster Antarctic iceberg A-68 looks finally to be on the move.
For 13 months after breaking away from the White Continent's long peninsula, the trillion-tonne block did little more than shuffle back and forth on the spot.
Now its southern end has swung round almost 90 degrees. This movie captures its history so far.
Credit: Copernicus Sentinel Data 2017-18/ESA/A.Luckman/Swansea University
-
05 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window