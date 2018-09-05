Monster iceberg's pivot and turn

Video

The monster Antarctic iceberg A-68 looks finally to be on the move.

For 13 months after breaking away from the White Continent's long peninsula, the trillion-tonne block did little more than shuffle back and forth on the spot.

Now its southern end has swung round almost 90 degrees. This movie captures its history so far.

Credit: Copernicus Sentinel Data 2017-18/ESA/A.Luckman/Swansea University