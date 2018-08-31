Media player
Video
Saving the 'king of the birds' with DNA
Scientists believe the DNA of the golden eagle can help protect and conserve the birds in the wild.
The genetic code which has been unravelled will be used to screen the health of birds and understand the habitat they need to survive.
Victoria Gill reports.
31 Aug 2018
