Can a turtle live without its shell?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Can a turtle live without its shell?

Scientists have found evidence that confirms turtles once lived without shells.

The almost-complete fossil dates back 228 million years and is bigger than a double bed.

But can a turtle live without its shell?

Video Journalist: Laura Foster

Follow Laura on twitter

  • 24 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Europe's biggest illegal turtle farm shut