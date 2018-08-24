Media player
Can a turtle live without its shell?
Scientists have found evidence that confirms turtles once lived without shells.
The almost-complete fossil dates back 228 million years and is bigger than a double bed.
But can a turtle live without its shell?
Video Journalist: Laura Foster
24 Aug 2018
