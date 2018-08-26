The birds that forgot how to get home

Media player
The birds that follow planes to get home
One of the world’s most endangered birds has lost its sense of direction. So a team of humans is playing a game of follow the leader, flying aircraft over 1,000km and two mountain ranges with a flock of birds behind them.
Video produced by Daniel South
26 Aug 2018
