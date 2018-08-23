How a satellite will measure wind across Earth

Video

Science reporter Laura Foster and BBC weather presenter Ben Rich explain why wind is so important when it comes to predicting what the weather is doing.

The British-assembled Aeolus satellite was launched into space with the hope that it will draw a global map of the wind's behaviour.

It will get its data by firing a powerful laser down into the atmosphere to trace the movement of air particles.

Meteorologists are hopeful the mission will have a big impact on the quality of medium-range weather forecasts.