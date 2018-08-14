Media player
The farmers using sewage to make saris
India is one of the biggest users of groundwater in the world, extracting more than the USA and China combined. But as the population grows, supplies are becoming scarce in some areas, like rural Bangalore.
Muniragu was forced to abandon his vegetable farm when his borewell ran dry. But by diverting urban wastewater on to his land, he is now able to grow mulberry, which he sells to make silk.
14 Aug 2018
