The spacecraft set to 'touch' the Sun
Parker Solar Probe: How Nasa is trying to 'touch' the Sun

Nasa is all set to launch one of the most ambitious missions in its history.

It's sending a satellite called the Parker Solar Probe into the Sun's outer atmosphere, or corona.

Scheduled for launch on Saturday, the spacecraft promises to crack some longstanding mysteries about our star's behaviour.

  • 09 Aug 2018
