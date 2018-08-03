Secrets of Stonehenge
First people to live at Stonehenge came from Wales

The first long-term residents of Stonehenge arrived about 5,000 years ago. Now new research shows cremated humans buried underneath the landmark were from the same region of Wales as the stones used in construction.

