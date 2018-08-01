Salmon fed GM plants in nutrition trial

Media player
Salmon fed genetically modified plants in nutrition trial
Researchers are feeding farmed salmon a genetically modified plant to see if it boosts omega-3 levels, which have fallen over the past decade.
01 Aug 2018
