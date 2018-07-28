'Blood moon' delights (most of) the world

Media player
Lunar eclipse: 'Blood moon' delights the world
Skywatchers around the world have witnessed the longest "blood moon" eclipse of the 21st Century.
As it rose, during this total eclipse, Earth's natural satellite turned a striking shade of red or ruddy brown.
At least part of the eclipse was visible from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, most of Asia and South America.
28 Jul 2018
