Plastic bags that biodegrade to nothing?
A British company which makes what are called "Oxo-biodegradable" bags says they break down in the environment "like a leaf, only quicker", and the technology is being widely used across Africa and the Middle East.
So if they are that good, why are they facing a possible ban by the European Commission?
19 Jul 2018
