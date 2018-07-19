Media player
Attenborough ship gets its top decks
After its dramatic entry into the River Mersey at the weekend, the hull of the RRS Sir David Attenborough has had its upper-decks added. Cammell Laird engineers lifted the six-deck superstructure into place using two giant cranes. The superstructure holds accommodation areas, the vessel's bridge and the hangar for its helicopters. Watch a timelapse of the superstructure's move into position and attachment.
19 Jul 2018
