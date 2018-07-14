Attenborough launches 'Boaty' polar ship
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Attenborough launches 'Boaty McBoatface' polar ship

The splashdown was an important milestone for the ship an online campaign tried to get named "Boaty McBoatface".

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 14 Jul 2018