Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sir David Attenborough polar ship: It's even got a coffee shop
Britain's new polar research ship is ready to go in the water. The newly assembled hull of the RRS Sir David Attenborough will run down the slipway of the Cammell Laird yard in Birkenhead into the River Mersey. This video illustrates the capabilities of the new ship.
-
13 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-44830250/sir-david-attenborough-polar-ship-it-s-even-got-a-coffee-shopRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window