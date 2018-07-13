Polar ship: It's even got a coffee shop
Britain's new polar research ship is ready to go in the water. The newly assembled hull of the RRS Sir David Attenborough will run down the slipway of the Cammell Laird yard in Birkenhead into the River Mersey. This video illustrates the capabilities of the new ship.

