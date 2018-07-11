Getting UK polar ship ready for big day
Watch the 10,000-tonne hull of Britain's new polar ship moved into position for launch. The RRS Sir David Attenborough has been built at the Cammell Laird shipyard on Merseyside. On Saturday, the hull structure will go in the water for the first time. This timelapse shows its move from the construction hall to the company's slipway.

  • 11 Jul 2018