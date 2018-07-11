The flying lab testing wildfire smoke
Scientists are flying a lab-on-an-aeroplane through the smoke of wildfires in the north of England, testing the air as they go.

Fires like the one on Saddleworth Moor are predicted to be more common than usual across the UK and Europe this summer, raising concerns about pollution.

BBC Science Correspondent Victoria Gill joined researchers on a converted passenger plane run by the Natural Environment Research Council.

