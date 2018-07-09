The 'monster' iceberg: What happened next?

Video

We were wondering what became of that colossal block of ice a quarter the size of Wales that broke off Antarctica exactly a year ago. Well, in truth, not a lot. The trillion tonne berg shuffled back and forth as it edged northwards. Scientists expect it to pick up speed as currents eventually grab hold of it.

Video courtesy: Copernicus Sentinel data 2018/ESA/Adrian Luckman/Swansea University