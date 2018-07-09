Media player
'I filmed the world's biggest iceberg'
Ella Gilbert from the British Antarctic Survey was the first to make an up-close movie of giant iceberg A-68. The scientist was in a small plane gathering atmospheric data when she made a low pass along the object's edge.
09 Jul 2018
