Cruising for global ocean science

Sarah and Conor La Grue are on a quest to turn the 4,000 or so live-aboard yachts around the world into a research fleet. These vessels would gather data for scientists and host their latest experiments. Sarah and Conor discuss their Given Time project here with science adviser, Dr Steve Simpson from Exeter University.
01 Jul 2018
