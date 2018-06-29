Media player
Thames seals being surveyed
The Thames was once heavily polluted but seals are back and population surveys are helping guard against threats from disease and dredging. This year, scientists are conducting the first ever survey of seal pups to assess the river’s importance as a breeding ground.
29 Jun 2018
