How trees secretly talk to each other
Trees talk and share resources right under our feet, using a fungal network nicknamed the Wood Wide Web. Some plants use the system to support their offspring, while others hijack it to sabotage their rivals.
What do plants talk about? Find out with BBC CrowdScience.
28 Jun 2018
