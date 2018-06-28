Media player
Climate change: 'Next generation will bear the cost'
The chair of the Climate Change Committee, Lord Deben, has warned that the next generation will have to bear the cost of lowering carbon emissions.
He told Today that due to the Industrial Revolution, Britain is "rich because of that pollution" and the government isn't doing enough to tackle climate change.
28 Jun 2018
