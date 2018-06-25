Meet the 'forgotten' female astronomer
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Meet the 'forgotten' Victorian astronomer Annie Maunder

As a female scientist in Victorian times, Annie Maunder struggled to gain recognition for her pioneering astronomical work.

But 71 years after her death, a new telescope has been named after her.

  • 25 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Plaque for 'forgotten woman' of science