An insole with GPS tracking for dementia patients
The NHS in Dorset is trialling a tracking device to keep dementia patients safe. It is an insole that a patient places in his or her shoe. It helps to keep tabs on the wearer so that relatives and carers will always know their location.
(Video is part of Radio 4's Today programme's coverage of the NHS at 70).
25 Jun 2018
