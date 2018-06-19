How Easter Island statues got their hats
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How Easter Island statues got their hats

The famous statues of Rapa Nui, or Easter Island, are best known for their deep-set eyes and long ears. They also sport impressive multi-tonne hats made from a different rock type. Quite how these pukao, as they are known, were transported and placed atop the statues has long been a puzzle. But Prof Terry Hunt, from the University of Arizona, says researchers think they now have a clearer understanding.

  • 19 Jun 2018