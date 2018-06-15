Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hawking's words reach out to black hole
After Stephen Hawking's memorial service in London, the European Space Agency transmitted the physicist's words in the direction of the nearest black hole to Earth. The Greek composer Vangelis created an original piece of music to go under the professor's synthesised voice. Esa sent the message of hope from its big radio antenna at Cebreros, about 77km west of Madrid. The transmission will reach the black hole in about 3,500 years.
-
15 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window