Hawking's words reach out to black hole

After Stephen Hawking's memorial service in London, the European Space Agency transmitted the physicist's words in the direction of the nearest black hole to Earth. The Greek composer Vangelis created an original piece of music to go under the professor's synthesised voice. Esa sent the message of hope from its big radio antenna at Cebreros, about 77km west of Madrid. The transmission will reach the black hole in about 3,500 years.

  • 15 Jun 2018