Rising rock 'won't save Antarctica'

Video

As Antarctica's ice melts, the underlying rock will rise up - something scientists call isostatic readjustment. New evidence suggests where this process has occurred in the past, it can actually constrain ice losses - as the land lifts, it snags on the floating fronts of marine-terminating glaciers. But that might not happen with current melting, says Dr Pippa Whitehouse from Durham University. She spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.