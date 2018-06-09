Aeolus satellite ready to fly
It has been 16 years in the making but Europe's transformative Aeolus mission is now ready to fly. The European Space Agency (Esa) satellite will map the winds on Earth using an ultraviolet laser. This short movie shows a cutaway of the inside of the spacecraft.

