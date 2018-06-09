Aeolus satellite will map the wind
It has been 16 years in the making but Europe's transformative Aeolus mission is now ready to fly. The European Space Agency (Esa) satellite will map the winds on Earth using an ultraviolet laser. Our science correspondent Jonathan Amos spoke with Esa's Aeolus project manager, Anders Elfving.

