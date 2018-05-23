How to speak volcano like a pro
Hawaiian volcano: What are vog and laze?

Terms like vog, laze and pahoehoe are everywhere at the moment, so we asked volcanologist Evgenia Ilyinskaya to help us make sense of them.

