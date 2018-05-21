Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The 'day spa' for pregnant sharks
Divers call it a 'day spa' for sharks.
Between December and March, a large number of female pregnant Dusky sharks flock to a spot in Hadera, Israel, attracted by warm water runoff from a power station.
-
21 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window