The 'day spa' for pregnant sharks
Video

Divers call it a 'day spa' for sharks.

Between December and March, a large number of female pregnant Dusky sharks flock to a spot in Hadera, Israel, attracted by warm water runoff from a power station.

  • 21 May 2018
