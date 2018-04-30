Five-year mission to Thwaites Glacier
UK and US scientists will lead a five-year effort to examine the stability of the mighty Thwaites Glacier. This ice stream in the west of Antarctica is comparable in size to Britain. It is melting and is currently in rapid retreat. Prof David Vaughan from the British Antarctic Survey spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.

Image by John Sonntag/Nasa

  • 30 Apr 2018