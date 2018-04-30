Mission to understand Thwaites Glacier
UK and US scientists will lead a five-year effort to examine the stability of the mighty Thwaites Glacier. This ice stream in the west of Antarctica is comparable in size to Britain. It is melting and is currently in rapid retreat. Karen Heywood from the University of East Anglia will use subs and seals to study the environment around the glacier.

