Timelapse of Thwaites Glacier melting

Video

This animation is a series of satellite images acquired over the fast flowing and crevassed ice tongue of Thwaites glacier, by Esa's Sentinel-1 satellite. It runs from 2014 to 2018. It shows a constant stream of small blocky icebergs breaking off the glacier due to the very fractured ice surface. However, in March 2017, a much larger iceberg is seen to break away, drastically reducing the size of the floating ice tongue. The video repeats several times.

Timelapse assembled by Dr Anna Hogg from the Centre for Polar Observation and Modelling (CPOM)