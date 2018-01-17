Media player
Meteor lights up Michigan skies
Footage of a flash of light appearing across Michigan is thought to have been caused by a meteor.
The US Geological Survey said seismic waves produced by meteor similar to that of a 2.0 earthquake.
17 Jan 2018
