Could this telescope discover new planets?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Telescopes to reach nine billion light years away
South Africa has started to set up radio telescopes far more powerful than any current ones in use around the world, in its pioneering search for extra terrestrial activity.
-
18 Jul 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-40561208/telescopes-to-reach-nine-billion-light-years-awayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window