Meet the fish with the heroin-like bite

Video

Scientists from the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine and the University of Queensland have solved the mystery of how a fish with sharp fangs gives a pain-free bite.

The researchers discovered that the fang-blenny, a tiny reef-dwelling fish, has a venom that is laced with pain-killing chemicals.

They say the discovery, published in the journal Current Biology, is an example of the medical secrets that are hidden in our oceans.

Video by Victoria Gill/Still images courtesy of Richard Smith, Anthony O'Toole, Alex Ribeiro and LSTM