Polar ship plans to be locked in ice

Video

It is being billed as the biggest single Arctic research expedition ever planned.

Germany is going to sail its 120m-long research vessel, the Polarstern, into the sea-ice at the top of the world and just let it get stuck so it can drift across the north pole.

The 2,500km (1,550-mile) trip, to begin in 2019, is likely to take a year and will study the climate system.

MOSAiC project leader Markus Rex spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.