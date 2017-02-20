Polar ship plans to be locked in ice
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Polar ship plans to be locked in ice

It is being billed as the biggest single Arctic research expedition ever planned.

Germany is going to sail its 120m-long research vessel, the Polarstern, into the sea-ice at the top of the world and just let it get stuck so it can drift across the north pole.

The 2,500km (1,550-mile) trip, to begin in 2019, is likely to take a year and will study the climate system.

MOSAiC project leader Markus Rex spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.

  • 20 Feb 2017