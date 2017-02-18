Gravity probe proves its technology

Video

The long-planned LISA space mission to detect gravitational waves looks as though it will be green lit shortly.

Scientists working on a demonstration of its key measurement technologies say they have just beaten the sensitivity performance that will be required.

The European Space Agency's (Esa) LISA Pathfinder probe has been trialling parts of the laser interferometer that will eventually be used to detect passing gravitational waves on the LISA mission proper.

Pathfinder's principal investigator Prof Stefano Vitale discussed the success of the demonstration and its significance with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.