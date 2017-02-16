Best chance to image a black hole

Media player
An Earth-sized "virtual telescope" is ready to take the first ever picture of a black hole - the mysterious monster object at the centre of our galaxy.
The "Event Horizon Telescope", as it is known, is actually a widely dispersed array of existing radio astronomy facilities.
When their observations are combined they should have a chance of resolving the Milky Way's super-massive black hole.
Sheperd Doeleman from the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics in Cambridge, Massachusetts, discussed the project with our correspondent Jonathan Amos.
16 Feb 2017
