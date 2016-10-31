Ladybirds on a tree in Bushy Park
Video

Ladybirds swarm a tree in Bushy Park

As ladybirds gather to bed down for the winter, hundreds were spotted on a tree in Bushy Park, south west London in the last week of October.

Sightings and recordings of ladybirds have increased in the past few days as the Harlequin species seeks to spend its dormant period indoors.

We're being invaded - by ladybirds

