Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ladybirds swarm a tree in Bushy Park
As ladybirds gather to bed down for the winter, hundreds were spotted on a tree in Bushy Park, south west London in the last week of October.
Sightings and recordings of ladybirds have increased in the past few days as the Harlequin species seeks to spend its dormant period indoors.
-
31 Oct 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window