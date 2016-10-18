Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The plight of the conker
Horse chestnut trees in the UK are being attacked by a combination of pests and diseases which could cause the conker to vanish, scientists are warning.
Dr Darren Evans, from Newcastle University, is one of the founders of the Conker Tree Science project, which aims to encourage the public to get involved with collecting records of these pests.
He talks the Today programme through one of the pests infesting the trees.
-
18 Oct 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window