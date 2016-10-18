The plight of the conker
Horse chestnut trees in the UK are being attacked by a combination of pests and diseases which could cause the conker to vanish, scientists are warning.

Dr Darren Evans, from Newcastle University, is one of the founders of the Conker Tree Science project, which aims to encourage the public to get involved with collecting records of these pests.

He talks the Today programme through one of the pests infesting the trees.

