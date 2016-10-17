Attenborough to aid climate research
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Attenborough ship to pursue climate research

The UK's new £200m polar ship, the RRS Sir David Attenborough, will see extensive use in climate research.

One early project it will participate in is likely to be the Orchestra programme. This is studying how Antarctic waters and the wider Southern Ocean draw down heat and carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

The British Antarctic Survey's Mike Meredith explained the project to our correspondent Jonathan Amos.

  • 17 Oct 2016