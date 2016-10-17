Media player
Polar ship construction gets under way
Construction of the UK's new £200m polar research ship, the RRS Sir David Attenborough, formally begins on Monday at Cammell Laird on Merseyside.
A VIP ceremony will see a crane lower a near-100-tonne segment of keel on to blocks on the firm's slipway.
Managing director Linton Roberts spoke to our correspondent Jonathan Amos about the importance of the Attenborough to Cammell Laird.
17 Oct 2016
