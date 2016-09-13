What does space sound like?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What does space sound like?

Space is often thought to be silent, but there are sounds in space and for over 70 years a radio telescope at the Jodrell Bank Observatory has been helping us to be able to hear them.

Now an astrophysics professor and contemporary music producers have teamed up to create a special remix of some of the observatory's historic archive recordings called Hello Moon.

Robin Warren reports for Radio 4's The World Tonight.

  • 13 Sep 2016