Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
SpaceX rocket explodes during launch test
A rocket operated by the private aerospace firm, Space X, has exploded at Cape Canaveral in the US.
Pictures from the scene show a huge plume of smoke rising above the complex in Florida.
The BBC's science correspondent, Jonathan Amos, explains why it happened.
-
01 Sep 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-37250885/spacex-rocket-explodes-during-launch-testRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window