Pictures from the scene show a huge plume of smoke rising above the complex
SpaceX rocket explodes during launch test

A rocket operated by the private aerospace firm, Space X, has exploded at Cape Canaveral in the US.

Pictures from the scene show a huge plume of smoke rising above the complex in Florida.

The BBC's science correspondent, Jonathan Amos, explains why it happened.

  • 01 Sep 2016
