Is greener jet fuel the solution to airline CO2?

The global boom in air travel shows little sign of slowing down - in the first decade of this century the number of passengers carried increased by 45% worldwide.

But the growth though comes at a heavy environmental price - Each passenger on a transatlantic flight, is responsible for about one tonne of CO2, the equivalent of the annual emissions of someone living in Kenya.

UN officials meet in Canada in September to hammer out a new global plan to tackle the issue. A key part of this strategy is rapid deployment of new, so-called green jet fuels made from sustainable sources - such as wood chippings and pine needles - Our environment correspondent Matt McGrath has this report