Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A global audience joins Prof Michael Sandel to discuss the world's response to climate change.
A global audience joins Prof Michael Sandel to discuss the world's response to climate change.
This is an edited version of Radio 4's The Global Philosopher: Should the Rich World Pay for Climate Change?
-
18 Aug 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-37119044/a-global-audience-joins-prof-michael-sandel-to-discuss-the-world-s-response-to-climate-changeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window